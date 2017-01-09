Small electrical fire reported in Sun-Star warehouse

The city of Merced Fire Department responded to a small electrical fire at the Merced Sun-Star building early Monday morning.
The fire was reported by a third-party distributor about 1 a.m. The fire department, Merced Police Department and an ambulance service responded and found the warehouse, at the back of the building, was full of smoke, said Mike Rocci, operations director at the Sun-Star.
The fire occurred inside the case of a transformer and was extinguished when the power to the transformer was switched off. The structure of the building sustained no damage, and power was restored through a backup transformer.
Sun-Star operations were not affected.
The Sun-Star called Best Electric’s 24-hour service to help resolve the situation.
Comments