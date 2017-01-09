Los Banos area unscathed after weekend storms

City officials have reported nothing more than minor street flooding after the major storms moved through the Central Valley over the weekend.
The only damage reported to the city of Los Banos was a tree limb which had landed on L Street, Public Works Director Mark Fachin said. The limb was removed by on-call staff.
“The only minor flooding was at a few intersections, and it lasted for a very short period,” Fachin said. “No streets were closed to any traffic.”
Fachin said minor flooding is common in the older downtown areas, usually caused by older and smaller piping.
Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna and fire Chief Tim Marrison said there were no significant fires or incidents over the weekend.
Fachin said residents can pick up sandbags from the city yard at 1015 F St. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to protect their homes from potential flooding.
Outside the city, flooding and damage were also minor.
Operations at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge have been unaffected, outdoor recreation planner Jack Sparks said.
“The storm has not caused any significant issues yet,” he said. “However, we are being super vigilant.”
Sparks said the refuge’s intricate water management system may be adjusted to prevent flooding of some areas, specifically entrances to the refuge.
But the rains have been just what the wildlife doctor ordered for the area.
“This storm has been very helpful to the San Luis refuge in terms of wetland management,” Sparks said, noting that the storms have raised water levels to keep the wetlands topped off while the refuge has seen a decrease in allotments for water deliveries.
Water levels for the San Luis Reservoir continued to rise over the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, water levels stood at 1.34 million acre-feet, more than twice the 508,982 acre-feet last year and just under the historical average of about 1.45 million acre-feet, according to state Department of Water Resources data.
