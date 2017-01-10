Authorities say rabid dog brought to Anchorage from YK Delta

A dog brought to Anchorage from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has died after testing positive for rabies.
State health officials say in a release that the dog had been in foster homes in both Bethel and Anchorage, but had limited contact with humans or other dogs.
Officials have informed people who interacted with the dog. The animal had been kept quarantined after it was rescued, minimizing possible rabies exposure in both the delta and in Anchorage.
Officials say residents should be aware of health risks when rescuing dogs whose health histories aren't known.
Comments