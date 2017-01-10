Rain and wind on the menu in Merced before sun returns Friday

The long wishes for rainfall continued to be realized Tuesday as the Merced region received nearly 0.26 inches at the municipal airport by late afternoon, more than double the average for the date.
The average for Jan. 11 rainfall in Merced is 0.11 inches, according to records compiled for Weather Underground. So far this week, the airport has seen 1.4 inches of precipitation, the service reported.
The National Weather Service said a flood watch remained in effect for the area through Wednesday afternoon. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts, the weather service said, advising residents to be alert for possible flooding and be prepared to take action if needed.
A statement from the weather service released Monday afternoon said the Merced River at Stevinson was forecast to rise to nearly 64 feet Tuesday and then to fluctuate near that level through early Wednesday. The flood stage for the area is 71 feet, it said.
A wind advisory remained in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday, it said.
The National Weather Service said additional storm systems were expected to bring more rain to the Valley and snow to the mountains through Thursday. Dry weather was forecast to return by Friday and continue through the weekend, with possible foggy conditions.
Light precipitation was moving into the Merced area Tuesday ahead of the approaching system, the weather service said.
Yosemite National Park said El Portal Road (Highway 140) into Yosemite was opened to controlled traffic Tuesday, but would close again for the night at 6 p.m. based on weather and rockfall concerns.
Yosemite Valley, which was closed to visitors and most employees over the weekend, reopened Tuesday morning with limited services. Overnight accommodations and services are expected to be fully operational Wednesday.
Park Service officials, meanwhile, said they continue to assess flood impacts and needed repairs from the weekend’s storm. The Merced River, swollen with high-elevation runoff, crested at 12.7 feet early Monday, flooding meadows, roadways and some visitor facilities, including parts of Housekeeping Camp and Half Dome (formerly Curry) Village.
Mud and rock slides, as well as fallen trees, had forced the closure of Generals Highway several times since the weekend. Those problems were cleared up so motorists could again gain access to the big trees, Potwisha Campground, Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree and the Lodgepole area.
To do any such sightseeing, motorists must have tire chains or cables and be prepared to put them on when ordered by park rangers. Snow will be falling at higher elevations over the next few days, the Park Service said.
The China Peak ski area was closed Tuesday because the area at the bottom of the runs is “still covered in water” after receiving about 10 inches of rain, according to an update on China Peak’s website.
The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.
