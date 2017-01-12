Merced County Fair updates logo for first time in 43 years

The Merced County Fair has a new logo.
The logo will appear on the fair’s website, social media accounts and signage around the fairgrounds in the coming months, fair officials announced in a statement. The new logo depicts rows of crops and a flag, replacing the former logo featuring an antique plow that was used since 1974.
“The creation of our updated brand for the Merced County Fair is rooted in our proud agricultural heritage,” said Teresa Burrola, the fair’s CEO. “It represents the unwavering commitment of our richly diverse county.”
Burrola said in a statement that the new logo is better for digital platforms, in which fair officials hope to engage with younger generations.
The fair saw a 14 percent increase in attendance in 2016, when more than 74,000 people attended during the five days.
“That is a testament to the role our fair plays in the community,” Burrola said. “It is an annual tradition where everyone comes together.”
The fair is scheduled for June 7-11 this year. Officials expect to make announcements on entertainment, new attractions and featured food in the coming months.
The fair is scheduled for June 7-11 this year.
