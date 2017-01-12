Mariposa Creek floods section of Highway 59 in Merced County

California Department of Transportation workers place sandbags as the Mariposa Creek floods a section of Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
The Mariposa Creek overflows its banks and floods a section of Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
The Mariposa Creek overflows its banks and floods sections of farmland along Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
The Mariposa Creek overflows its banks and floods a section of Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
California Department of Transportation workers place sandbags as the Mariposa Creek floods a section of Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
The Mariposa Creek overflows its banks and floods a section of Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
The Mariposa Creek overflows its banks and foods sections of farmland along Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
California Department of Transportation worker Gabe Flores, right, hands down sandbags to fellow workers as they work to reduce Mariposa Creek flooding onto Highway 59 in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Highway 59 is closed at Reilly Road due to Mariposa Creek flooding in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
