Convicted felon behind bars again on possession of firearm

A convicted felon is behind bars again after Merced police arrested him for having a gun, officers reported.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit received information on Thursday that Cesar Montoya, 26, was in possession of firearms.
Police showed up at Montoya’s home in the 900 block of Loughborough Drive and searched his apartment. Officers found a loaded .357-caliber revolver and ammunition in Montoya’s bedroom.
Officers arrested Montoya and he was booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a gun.
Montoya previously was booked into jail on drug offenses, vandalism, obstructing a police officer, possessing stolen property and violating probation. He remained in the John Latorraca Correction Center Friday morning on $150,000 bail, booking records show.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
