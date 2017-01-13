Dryer fire fills Merced laundromat with smoke

Merced City Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a dryer fire at a laundromat on G Street.
Three engines, a truck and battalion chief arrived at 2945 G Street about 2 p.m. to LaunderLand, said Battalion Chief Jeff Horta.
The laundromat was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived, and the fire appeared to be contained to one dryer unit.
The building in the Bear Creek Village Shopping Center was ventilated as firefighters removed the clothes in the single dryer unit.
The one dryer unit was the only loss sustained in the fire, Horta said.
No one was injured.
