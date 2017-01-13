Gustine teen booked into juvenile hall on 25 counts of vandalism

Gustine police on Thursday afternoon arrested a 15-year-old boy after authorities say he admitted to committing vandalism.
In the first week of January, police began receiving reports of spray-painted graffiti on homes, fences, city signs and utility boxes. Police encouraged the public to report any information leading to the person responsible.
On Thursday afternoon, Officer Mike Rossiter arrested the 15-year-old boy in an alleyway near Fourth and West avenues. The teen, who was truant from school, was taken to the police station for further questioning. Rossiter suspected he was under the influence of illegal drugs, according to a news release.
During an interview, the teen confessed to committing the vandalism, according to police.
The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on 25 counts of vandalism.
