Lawsuit filed against a former Merced doctor charged with child molestation

The family of three young alleged victims plans to sue a former Golden Valley Health Center pediatrician who disappeared while facing child molestation charges.
If Carlos G. Teran Miranda, former Golden Valley employee, fails to file a written response to the court within the next month, he may lose the lawsuit by default or the court could proceed in the case without him.
The lawsuit, filed in April last year, seeks unspecified damages for the children from Teran Miranda and the clinic for hiring him, according the attorney Weldon Mattos Jr.
“Right now under the law you have the right to defend yourself or have an attorney defend you,” Mattos told the Sun-Star. “When you don’t respond, default can be taken and the other side can proceed without giving you notice.”
Plaintiffs are seeking damages against Teran Miranda for sexual harassment; sexual battery; battery; infliction of emotional distress; false imprisonment and invasion of privacy and from Golden Valley are for invasion of privacy and negligent hiring.
Miranda, 37, was arrested Feb. 3, 2015. The alleged molestation occurred in the fall of 2014 during examinations at Golden Valley. There was video footage of him hiding a video camera in a flower arrangement behind a toilet at the health center, according to Merced Police Department reports.
Golden Valley officials declined to comment on the case.
Other footage showed individuals using the restroom, including his former medical assistant who filed a lawsuit against him in March of 2015, according to court documents.
For more than a year authorities have been searching for Teran Miranda who hasn’t appeared in court or been found since he posted bail in May 2015. He pleaded not guilty to molesting three children and filming people using the restroom.
“It’s hard to know if we will get in contact with him,” Mattos said. “ We may be in contact with him but I suspect by that point we’ll have a judgment against him.”
Michael McKinney, the Merced County deputy district attorney prosecuting the criminal case, said he couldn’t comment on whether authorities have located Teran Miranda or whether they are seeking extradition. Authorities have said they suspect Teran Miranda may have fled the country.
“There is still an active warrant and we’re still trying to prosecute him,” McKinney said.
If convicted, Miranda faces nearly 13 years in prison and would be required to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.
The Medical Board of California revoked his medical license and Miranda, before he disappeared, agreed to stop practicing medicine and surrendered his Bolivian passport.
