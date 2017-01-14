Police seek help identifying Atwater robbery suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who stole two drones from an Atwater store.
Security guards from the Marshall’s on Commerce Avenue in Atwater attempted to detain the man on Jan. 6. However the man told employees to “back off” or he would shoot them and reached for his waistband as if he had a weapon.
The merchandise was worth about $240, police said in a statement.
Police described the suspect as a 6 feet tall Hispanic man, weighing about 175 pound.
The Atwater Police Department detectives are asking for help from the community. If someone recognizes him they can contact Detective Cardoza at 209-357-6293 or police dispatch at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.
