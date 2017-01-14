The fog is gone, meteorologist say, but clouds will linger all weekend

Saturday morning fog will continue to burn off throughout the afternoon, according to meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Hanford. Skies are expected to be cloudy and overcast for the rest of the weekend continuing through Tuesday.
“You’re probably going see the last of the dense fog,” meteorologist, Jim Dudley, said. “It’s going to stay cloudy this afternoon.”
The recent heavy rainfall created moisture is trapped throughout the Valley, Dudley said, and “there may be a period where we don't get sun for a couple of days.”
High temperatures will be between 45 and 50 degrees, according to Dudley, and low temperatures will be between 40 and 50 degrees.
Driving visibility is expected to be better, Dudley said, and there will be a chance of rain on Wednesday.
