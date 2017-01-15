Fire erupts inside wall of Visalia home due to faulty wiring

Faulty wiring is being blamed for a smoldering fire burning inside a house wall early Sunday in Visalia.
Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes said firefighters were called out to a multifamily home where light smoke had been escaping from a wall area near the kitchen just after 2 a.m.
The fire had been smoldering before firefighters opened the wall to extinguish it, Hughes said. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to other areas of the home.
The fire and smoke caused over $20,000 in damage to the residents’ property and the home, at 1619 N. Willis Ave. SoCalGas as well as Southern California Edison were called out to assist in the fire investigation.
