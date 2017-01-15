Merced 1-year-old lives ‘hour to hour’ awaiting a kidney transplant

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

0:41 Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire