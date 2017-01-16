Hundreds rally at Utah Capitol in support of health law

Hundreds of people rallied at Utah's state Capitol over the weekend to show their support for President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
Salt Lake City organizer Stacy Stanford told KUTV (http://bit.ly/2iE551A) that a 2010 car crash left her without a job, insurance or health care but she received coverage and care through the law.
The rally was one of several around the country by Democrats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's promise to repeal and replace the law. The law delivered health coverage to about 20 million people nationwide but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.
Democratic state Sen. Luz Escamilla says the law wasn't perfect but it was move a move in the right direction and it would be irresponsible to repeal without a replacement ready.
