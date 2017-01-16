Air Force: PTSD, other factors led airman to kill commander

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer

Merced gearing up for weekend storms

2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

1:44