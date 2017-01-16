More rain, snow in the forecast for Merced this week

Rain is expected to return to the Merced area Wednesday, and could stick around beyond the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday is predicted to be cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the 40s. On Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to rise, with highs in the upper 50s or low 60s before rain is expected to arrive after nightfall.
“By Thursday, most of the area will see some showers,” according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Hanford. “This pattern should keep some showers in the area through at least the weekend.”
Wednesday brings a 92 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m., and the high should be near 56. The chance of rain increases to 100 percent after 10 p.m.
Rain is expected to continue Thursday, with a high near 57, the weather service predicts.
Weather service meteorologists say Friday also will bring rain, and a high near 51.
There’s a chance of showers Saturday, and rain is likely Sunday. The high both days is expected to be near 51.
The first storm system passing through, on Wednesday and Thursday, could bring nearly an inch of rain to the Merced area.
Snow levels Wednesday should be at 5,000 to 6,000 feet, lowering to 3,000 and 4,000 feet Thursday. The weather service says Tioga Pass could get 18 to 24 inches of snow, while the Sonora, Ebbetts and Carson passes all could see 24 to 30 inches.
The second system should bring its heaviest precipitation Friday, with lingering showers Saturday.
The snow level will be down to 3,000 feet Friday, lowering to perhaps 2,000 feet by Saturday morning and during a third storm system expected to be here Sunday through Monday.
“None of these storms appear to be as strong or wet as last week’s storms,” the weather service said in a report issued Monday morning. “However, with soils still saturated and rivers and streams still running high, any additional rainfall will bring localized flooding concerns.”
