Around Town (01/17/17)

HOW dinner and benefit
Join Helping One Woman from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, in honoring a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Fracking film
“Crude Beyond Belief,” a locally made film on the impact of fracking in the Central Valley, will be shown at the monthly meeting of the Sierra Club at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Communication workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy, will offer a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace.” The workshop will be held Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon and repeated from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. This workshop is the first in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center at 630 W. 19th St. in downtown Merced. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the museum and help to educate the public about Merced County history. The next annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Make your reservation by calling the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per adult or $10 per child, visitors can choose a handmade ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. To buy tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Backyard orcharding with James Shao
Learn about backyard orcharding from speaker James Shao at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Merced Gardens and Nursery, 1007 Tahoe St., Merced. Admission is free, but reservations are appreciated by calling 209-384-0513.
Craft fair
The Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a no-kill animal shelter, and American Legion Post 83 are holding a two-day craft fair and sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. The indoor and outdoor fair will be at the American Legion Hall, 939 W Main St., Merced. Vendors wanting to participate can call Jennifer at 209-756-7864. All proceeds go toward the Merced SPCA animal shelter, preservation of the Veterans Memorial Hall and local veterans.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments