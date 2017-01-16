Unity promoted in Martin Luther King Jr. march in Los Banos

The Rev. Stephen Hammond, pastor of Bethel Community Church, on Monday told a crowd of people at the church they shouldn’t just strive to be friends to promote unity and be united.
True unity is when people are brothers and sisters, no matter the color of skin, he preached to roughly 100 people who gathered in the church after marching through downtown Los Banos to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Even on Facebook, you can unfriend somebody because you don’t like what they posted,” Hammond said. “But you can’t un-brother each other.”
A message of brotherly unity and accepting people of all races, religions and creeds was the focus of discussion during programs before and after the annual march that celebrated King’s life, accomplishments and legacy.
“The one thing that ties us all right now is we’re all Americans,” Hammond said.
More than 100 people gathered in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. as community leaders spoke about Los Banos’ civil rights history.
The Rev. Michael Neverson, pastor of First Baptist Church, led the marchers in prayer before speeches by Mayor Mike Villalta and leaders of the Los Banos, Dos Palos and Gustine Branch NAACP Unit 12AA.
The program put a present-day context on King’s message.
“I’m not listening to what’s happening right now in the nation; it’s depressing,” Villalta said, referencing racial divisions in the United States. “I’m taking heed of what’s happening and making sure it doesn’t come to this city.”
Villalta stressed the importance of being united to promote civil rights and also to visit monuments that commemorate the struggles that King and other civil rights activists endured.
Villalta presented a Los Banos City Council recognition of the march to organizer Vondell McKenzie and praised the founding members of the Kenté Women’s Club, which organized the first march in Los Banos more than 20 years ago.
Several founding members of the club were recognized for being “public” and “silent” leaders of the black community in Los Banos, according to McKenzie.
One of those members, Ineda Keita, said, along with Villalta, that Los Banos has seen its share of supporters, as well as black trailblazers such as former Mayor Tommy Jones.
Local pastors then led a march with songs of unity, one with the line, “Black and white together now.” People of all colors joined the march, holding up signs emblazoned with photos of King and popular quotes.
The march started at City Hall and headed east on J Street, marching up Seventh Street to H Street before heading west and turning on Fifth Street to Bethel Community Church.
In the church, more leaders and pastors spoke during a nondenominational service, which included presentations from the Pacheco High School Black Student Union, League of United Latin American Citizens and the First Baptist Church Choir.
McKenzie urged people to register to join the NAACP and register to vote at a booth in the back of the room, noting that voting is an important tool to support the people making decisions for the community.
“You have to be prepared for it, especially this year,” McKenzie said, referring to the election of Donald Trump as president.
Discussion of the importance of civil rights in a Trump administration has picked up momentum in recent days after Trump had a social media clash with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who had said the president-elect would be an “illegitimate” president. Trump responded with a tweet that said Lewis, a noted leader of the civil rights move, is “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.”
Local leaders, however, kept the focus of Monday’s event on promoting unity.
The Rev. Preston Wade of First Baptist Church, the keynote speaker, said it was important for younger generations today to recognize what civil rights activists such as King had to go through.
“Back in the day, it took a lot of work,” Wade said.
