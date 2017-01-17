News

January 17, 2017 1:52 AM

WVU Cancer Institute gets new director

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Dr. Richard Goldberg, a gastrointestinal cancer expert, has been named the new director of the WVU Cancer Institute.

Goldberg comes from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where he is the Klotz Family Professor of Cancer Research, physician-in-chief of the James Cancer Hospital and associate director of the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Albert Wright, president of the West Virginia University Health System, says the state's cancer burden is too high, and it's the responsibility of the state's flagship academic medical center to address that, and Goldberg has the leadership and experience to direct those efforts.

According to the institute, Goldberg's research has resulted in more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, and he has held multiple National Cancer Institute-funded grants.

