Merced girl with leukemia will get wish to meet ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

1:26 Merced Symphony performs for 3,000 children Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:48 Atwater High's Valencia Twins

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos