More rain expected in Merced through the weekend

Merced already has seen more rain since New Year’s Day than it does in January historically, and the wet weather isn’t expected to let up any time soon.
Rainfall hitWednesday morning and is expected to leave three-quarters of an inch before the skies dry out beginning Thursday afternoon, according to William Peterson, a meteorologist technician with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“But there’s still more on the way,” Peterson said in a telephone interview.
In fact, Peterson said, two more storm systems are heading for the Valley before the week’s end and could leave up to 2.5 more inches of rain in total.
A second patch of heavy showers is expected to sweep in late Thursday or early Friday. The storm could dump up to another three-quarters of inch before it clears up early Saturday, the weather service predicts.
Peterson said the second system also will be colder, with snow levels as low as 2,500 feet.
“So we’ll see some snow in the foothills and even more at higher elevations,” Peterson said, adding that up to 3 feet of snow could fall at the highest mountain peaks.
The third, and perhaps heaviest, set of showers is expected late Sunday and early Monday, bringing perhaps another full inch of rain to the Merced area.
Since Jan. 1, Peterson said, areas of Merced County have recorded 4.19 inches of rain, nearly 2.5 inches above the average for this time of year. Last year at this time, Merced County had recorded 2.27 inches of precipitation.
“So, we’re doing very well, so far,” Peterson said, “and more (rain) is coming.”
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
