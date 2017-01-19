Last day of Covered California enrollment is approaching

Individuals hoping to enroll for health insurance under Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act option, have until Jan. 31 to do so.
Alex Hernandez, a health insurance agent at the Covered California storefront in Merced, said most of the plans are similar to last year’s, but “slight changes” affect prescription deductibles and copayments for doctor visits are lower. Unlike last year, he said, the majority of plans offer a prescription deductible.
An individual’s income has the potential to change a health insurance plan, Hernandez said, but “if income stays the same, the plan most likely stayed the same or dropped.”
In Merced County, 9,220 people were enrolled in Covered California health plans as of June 2016, according to Covered California, with more than 8,500 enrollees eligible for financial assistance.
There are more than 65,000 enrollees throughout Merced, Mariposa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, Covered California reported.
According to a news release from Covered California, individuals on Silver, Gold and Platinum plans will pay a flat copayment for emergency room visits without having to pay a deductible, which could save them thousands of dollars.
Most people on Silver, Gold and Platinum plans also won’t have a deductible for specialist visits, lab tests, X-rays and imaging, the statement said. The Bronze plan, one of the most affordable, will offer three specialist or doctor visits before requiring a deductible.
“We know health care is expensive, so we took steps to make sure consumers who do buy coverage get the care they need without having to first meet their full deductible,” Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, said in a statement.
The Covered California storefront at 885 W 18th St., Merced, is open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and has Spanish speakers available.
“We don’t just enroll you: We explain to you how the plan is going to work,” Hernandez said.
Healthy House, an independent nonprofit organization aiming to promote health across cultures, will have open enrollment at its office at 301 W. 18th St., Suite 101, in Merced from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Assistance is offered in 15 languages. More information is available at 209-724-0201.
Other enrollment opportunities will be offered in Los Banos at the Rafael L. Silva Migrant Head Start Center, 18926 W. Henry Miller Road, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“Covered California and expanded Medi-Cal have been very successful programs and have cut the uninsured in half in Merced County alone,” Healthy House executive director Candice Adam-Medefind said in a statement. “The California Legislature has also pledged to defend and preserve universal health care in California.”
