McCabe will continue on Livingston council after winning appointment

The Livingston City Council appointed Alex McCabe to fill a vacant seat this week after a winning candidate declined to serve as a council member.
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint McCabe, who had placed fourth in the November election.
McCabe, who was appointed to fill in a council vacancy in 2015, told the Sun-Star on Thursday he’s proud to serve the city of Livingston for another two years.
“I love Livingston with all my heart,” he said.
Originally from the foothill town of Ahwahnee, McCabe is director of government affairs for Medihol, a medicinal cannabis company.
“I came to Livingston as a farmworker, and now I hold a government affairs position at a major corporation,” he said. “I believe the American dream is alive and well in Livingston.”
Three council seats were up for election in the November race and were to go to the top three vote-getters. Wapinder Kang, a Livingston police officer, placed among the top three but bowed out in December after it was determined that, under state law, he could not serve on the council while continuing to work for the Police Department.
Two other top finishers, Juan Aguilar and incumbent Arturo Sicairos, were sworn in last month.
To fill the third seat, the council decided to appoint someone rather than hold a costly special election. McCabe and two other council candidates, Mario Mendoza and Jason Roth, expressed interest.
Mayor Pro Tem Gurpal Samra said McCabe was the logical choice.
“He was next in line with votes, so it made sense to me,” Samra said. “He already served and did a good job in the past.”
In February, the City Council will assign committee responsibilities, make planning commission appointments and vote on a new city logo, Samra said.
