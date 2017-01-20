Police investigating car in Bear Creek, multiple roads closed due to weather

Merced Police Department is investigating an accident Friday morning that ended with a car in Bear Creek near Highway 59.
Merced Fire Department responded to the incident about 7:15 a.m. and searched for victims in the white four-door sedan. The car was pulled out of the water by a tow truck, and no victims were found, investigators said.
It’s unclear who the driver of the car was or what led to the incident, Lt. Jay Struble.
The car was reported stolen early this morning, and police plan to contact the registered owner in Merced and investigate what led to the crash.
City crews were busy clearing roadways Friday morning in other areas as strong winds and rain hit Merced.
A section of M Street is closed after four eucalyptus trees were blown over during an early morning wind storm. Four trees were down along the M Street corridor and public works tree crews and park workers were working to clear the roadway.
Southbound lanes of M Streets from Ironstone Drive to Buena Vista Drive were closed before 8 a.m. There’s no estimated time for the road to be reopened.
Childs Avenue also is closed due to flooding from the rain. Crews were working to clear the road.
Other closures in the county include:
- South Bert Crane Road at Bear Creek
- Turner Island Road between Henry Miller Avenue and Sand Slough Road
- Lone Tree Road between Shippee and Sandy Mush Road
- McNamara Road near Sandy Mush Road
- Whitworth Road between Butts Road and Romero Road near Gustine
