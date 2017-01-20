Unused vacation, sick pay cost Merced County more than $1 million in 2016

Merced County paid more than $1 million at the end of 2016 to employees who cashed out unused sick and vacation time, a perk officials say encourages staffers to come to work and is more generous that policies offered in nearby counties, a Sun-Star investigation has learned.
The county paid $645,679.40 in unused sick pay and $418,526.39 in unused vacation pay to employees in December, according to county records obtained by the Sun-Star.
During the last pay period of 2016, about 830 county employees had the option of selling back unused sick and vacation time. About 200 employees did not sell back the time in 2016. The amount of money they earn from a sell back varies depending on the employee’s bargaining unit or classification.
Merced County offers the most comprehensive sell back policy of any of the seven counties in the San Joaquin Valley. No other Valley county offers sell back options on both unused sick and vacation time. Some counties offer no routine sell back option at all. City governments in Merced County typically offer a sell back option for one or the other, or none at all.
Employees who are considered “A-level managers” and aren’t represented by a union receive the most money in sell backs. County records show that 16 such managers, many who are department heads, cashed out more than $47,000 in unused sick time and more than $105,000 in unused vacation time. CEO Jim Brown received more than $23,000 in December by cashing out on 200 unused vacation hours. Last year, Brown cashed out $40,000 in unused sick and vacation time.
Elected officials such as the district attorney, treasurer/tax collector, auditor/controller and registrar of voters also received a sell back even though they do not punch a time clock or accrue sick or vacation time.
The only elected official to turn down the sell back this year was Sheriff Vern Warnke, who also turned it down last year. A handful of department heads were among those who didn’t receive a sell back in 2016, including the county librarian and public defender.
“I think the policy is putting lipstick on a pig,” Warnke said in an interview with the Sun-Star. “I think they should call it what it is – a Christmas bonus.”
Warnke said elected officials shouldn’t take the sell back.
“To sell back something we don’t earn throughout the year is fundamentally wrong,” he said.
Though supervisors don’t have the option to sell back unused sick or vacation time, Supervisor Daron McDaniel said he wouldn’t take it if he did have the option. But, he defended the elected officials who do take the pay, saying their jobs differ from his. Supervisor Jerry O’Banion said the elected officials who take the pay do the same work as A-level managers and department heads.
“I think they should be treated with any other employee,” O’Banion said. “They are managers of individual areas, even though they’re elected officials.”
County officials described the policy as an incentive for employees to be at work whenever possible. The practice has been in place at least the 1980s, said Mike North, a spokesman for the county.
“It was mainly a way to have an incentive to get individuals, if at all possible, to come to work,” O’Banion said.
McDaniel said the policy also is handy when recruiting employees.
“I know when you’re in a competitive nature, we try to recruit the best people we can,” he said. “(The policy) becomes a negotiating block. We’re not like Santa Barbara, where we can sell the landscape and the ocean. But we still want the brightest and most talented people we can get.”
But, McDaniel said, as a small business owner, he’s on the fence about allowing employees to sell back unused sick time.
“The way I look at vacation time, it’s part of their contract and earned income. They earned that time off,” he said. “As far as the sick time, I’m a little on both sides of it. ... Me, personally, I’m a small business man. I have no sell backs, no vacation time. If I’m sick, I lose money.”
Kris Vosburgh, the executive director of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said the practice is “questionable.”
“The tax-payers lose in two areas,” Vosburgh said. “They lose financially and by the service being provided by those who are sick and not rested and come to work.”
Marci Barrera, the county’s director of human resources, said that the sell back option also serves as a tool to manage vacation balances, which have a cash value and must be paid to employees when they leave their county job.
“We have a lot of challenging issues with staffing,” she said. “If they’re unable to take vacation time, it allows them to manage their balance by selling back a number of hours.”
In the last year, the county has expanded the number of employees who can cash out on the unused leave time by negotiating the sell backs into contracts with unions.
Both units of the Merced County Deputy Sheriff’s Association have sell back options in their new 2016 contracts. Bargaining units for correctional officers and attorneys also added the sell back options in their contracts beginning in 2017, Barrera said.
Vosburgh also called it a “problem” that the board of supervisors is approving contracts with unions that include the sell back practices.
“With contracts, so often we see elected representatives ... signing off on these sweetheart deals with employees because unions help them get elected in first place,” he said. “It creates a downward spiral for tax-payers.”
