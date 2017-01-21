A piece titled "Mighty Righteous" by featured artist Mary Lou Brinich on display at the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Props from the Star Wars fan film "Vector" by director Christopher Velazquez on display at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Ceramics by artist Margaret Haden on display at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Ceramic egg crates by featured artist Mary Lou Brinich on display at the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Merced Art Hop featured artist Mary Lou Brinich, 59, of Merced, speaks about her work at the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Artist Austin Castro, 18, of Le Grand, speaks about his acrylic paintings during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A piece titled "Sue's Spirit" by featured artist Mary Lou Brinich on display at the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Chad Phillips, 35, of Merced, poses for a photo with "Star Wars" characters during a screening of the "Vector" a Star Wars fan film by director Christopher Velazquez at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
William Peterson, 9, of Merced, paints outside the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A piece titled "Mighty Righteous" by featured artist Mary Lou Brinich on display at the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Director Christopher Velazquez, 26, speaks about his "Vector" a Star Wars fan film at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Acrylic paintings by Le Grand artist Austin Castro, 18, during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
William Peterson, 9, of Merced, paints "Be Awesome" outside the Epekel Gallery during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Moriah De La Piza, 24, of Merced, looks at a ceramic sculpture by artist Margaret Haden at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center during Art Hop in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
