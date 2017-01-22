Arkansas lab will begin testing for chronic wasting disease

An Arkansas laboratory is taking over testing for chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain disorder afflicting deer and elk in the state.
The Arkansas Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory is the only Arkansas lab that is a member of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. The network coordinates the nation's response to outbreaks of animal-borne diseases.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jlFk49 ) that since presence of the disease in Arkansas was confirmed last February, the state Game and Fish Commission has had to send tissue samples to a Wisconsin lab.
There's no prevention and no cure for the disease, and researchers have found no evidence that the disease poses a serious risk to humans. The disease also is in 23 other states.
The state has a deer herd of about 1 million.
