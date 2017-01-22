JMJ Maternity Homes to hold breakfast fundraiser to help pregnant women in need

A local organization that helps support pregnant women who are homeless or in need will hold a breakfast fundraiser on Saturday.
JMJ Maternity Homes, a Catholic faith-based organization, will hold the event at Applebee’s on Olive Avenue in Merced on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Pancakes, bacon, coffee and juice will be available for $10 a ticket. Baked goods from Jantz Cafe and Bakery and donated by home cooks also will be for sale.
JMJ Maternity says it provides pregnant homeless women with food, shelter, clothing, transportation and other support services.
“We support the pro-life movement,” said Sister Davida Schaefer, the organization’s development director. “We don’t want our women to not have their children. We’re saving lives.”
Since 2007, JMJ Maternity has provided help to more than 150 women, according to the organization.
The group recently lost its office location near downtown Merced, but a location in Atwater houses up to seven women and their children, Schaefer said.
Money from the fundraiser will go toward services for women and a new office space for the organization.
Those wanting to purchase tickets can call 209-769-7092.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
