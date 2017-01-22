Stormtroopers, sculptures and paintings kick off first Art Hop of the year

Art was presented through sculptures, paintings, film and music on Saturday evening in downtown Merced during the first Merced Art Hop of the year.
Music from KABX-FM radio filled Bob Hart Square, and images were projected against Pinocchio’s Restaurant.
A stormtrooper and special ops clone trooper greeted people as they walked through the Multicultural Arts Center on Main Street to view “Vector, A Star Wars Zombie Fan Film” that director Christopher Velazquez described as “ ‘Star Wars’ meets ‘The Walking Dead.’ ”
The 36-minute film was shot entirely in the Merced area, the 26-year-old director said. Castle Air Force Base and Fahrens Park were the stamping grounds for more than 50 Merced volunteers who worked on the film.
Velazquez, a “huge ‘Star Wars’ fan,” shot the film over a span of three months, he said, and chose to create and present his film in Merced because he wants to bring film here.
“It was the perfect premise to show people that we are doing this because we love film,” Velazquez said. “I want to bring musicians, writers and actors together.”
Although there have been books that join together zombies with “Star Wars,” Velazquez said his is the only film he’s aware of.
Joseph Kato Walker, 35, said he wanted to see the film because he supports local film and has watched “Star Wars” since he was a kid and considers himself a “fanatic.”
“It was quite an impressive accomplishment,” he said. “I thought it was very interesting and I respect their creativity.”
Dozens of people walked through the doors to watch the film, take pictures with Stormtroopers and look at props used by the filmmakers.
At the Merced Art Hop Gallery on Canal Street, an exhibit from Merced resident Mary Lou Brinich, 59, covered the walls. This was her first exhibit in Merced, she said, and had about 60 pieces, some new and others that were decades old.
Brinich, from Cleveland, said she uses a lot of ceramic in her work and plays with the texture of her paintings. She also uses a lot of found objects, and said her “inspiration comes from what’s available.”
“I’m trying to express something that’s going on with me,” she said. “I guess what I’m trying to do is bend the rules and change the boundaries. I don’t want to be put in one category.”
After graduating with a bachelor’s of art from California State University, Stanislaus, and receiving a master’s degree in art from Fresno State, Brinich said she started to consider a career in art more seriously.
She said one of her favorite pieces of work is titled “Hybrid” because it shows nature and culture coming together. Her work will be showcased in the gallery through April.
“Art is what will make a community work,” she said.
Seeing the talent of local artists and what they create is what drove Moriah De La Piza, 24, to downtown on Saturday evening.
“It’s really great they give opportunities to local artists,” said Da La Piza, a Merced resident. “It allows them to express themselves and share that with other people.”
Art Hop co-founder Kimberly Zamora said the theme of this event was humanity because it’s something she thinks can inspire art. To her, she said, humanity means giving back to the community.
“I hope that people continue to be inspired,” Zamora said. “I’d like for the arts to be more a part of the community. The arts can change a community.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
