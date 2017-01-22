Around Town (01/23/17)

Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a handmade ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. For tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Merced High freshman orientation
Merced High School will be hosting eighth-grade parent and student orientation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Merced High cafeteria/gymnasium. Teachers, counselors, administrators and coaches will be available. A presentation regarding freshman classes will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the gymnasium. For more information, call 209-325-1001.
Spring art classes
The Merced Arts Council will present spring art classes for chlidren and adults beginning in February. Whether looking for something creative and constructive for your child to do after school or something a little more adult for you, the MAC has something for just about everyone. For more information about class schedules, costs and registration, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Dinner and dancing
Buhach Pentecost will be having its annual crab cioppino dinner Feb. 4. No-host bar from 6 to 7 pm. Dinner is at 7 followed by a dance from 8 to midnight at 2889 N. Buhach Road, Atwater. For tickets, contact Nuno Machado at 209-595-1375 or Frank Diniz at 209-261-9178.
Crab dinner
The North Merced Rotary Club will host its 32nd annual crab dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Don Bragonier at 209-723-0064 or Susan Coston at 209-201-2652.
Communication workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy, will offer a two-day workshop on “Customer Service.” The workshop will be held Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and repeated from 1 to 5:15 p.m. each of the two days. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. This workshop is the second in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
