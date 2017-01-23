San Luis wildlife refuge celebrates semicentennial with February events

The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating its 50th birthday with several events in February.
Feb. 2 marks 50 years since the formal establishment of the refuge in 1967. Free events are planned at 9 a.m. on each Saturday of the month to educate the public about milestones in the refuge’s history, outdoor recreation planner Jack Sparks said.
“This just gives us an opportunity to celebrate that the refuge is here in the community,” Sparks said. “It provides a crucial habitat for wildlife. We’d like to highlight in some of these events what people can do throughout the refuge.”
The first event starts on Feb. 4 with a presentation of the refuge’s history and conservation efforts at the visitor center, 7376 S. Wolfsen Rd.
Following the presentation is a birdwatch along the Tule Elk tour route, a portion of the refuge not often associated with birds. The days events will last about 3.5 hours.
The second event on Feb. 11 will let visitors work with the dirt to help the refuge develop a pollinator garden outside the visitor center.
The goal of the pollinator garden is to attract pollinating birds and insects to the refuge. On Jan. 10, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the rusty patched bumble bee as an endangered species, and encouraged the proliferation of pollinator gardens.
Visitors can learn about the plant life and animals the refuge wishes to attract. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor work.
On Feb. 18, the visitor center will host a presentation on the role the refuge has played in migratory bird conservation along the Pacific Flyway.
After the presentation, visitors can choose to drive with staff along the waterfowl auto tour route and walk along the Sousa March nature trail to identify migratory birds.
The last event is a Tule Elk tour on Feb. 25. Visitors can learn how the refuge has played a large role in saving the Tule Elk population from the brink of extinction.
No advanced sign-ups or RSVPs are necessary for the events.
Smartphone app
The refuge also will activate virtual touring through the smartphone app, “Discover Nature Virtual Sign.”
“It will enhance the refuge in many ways,” Sparks said, noting that visitors can share information with each other as they travel through the refuge.
The app allows visitors to post photos of animals and sights along the trails so others using the app can look for it. It also can guide visitors as they travel on the trails and give information about specific locations.
Interested parties can download the “Discover Nature Virtual Sign” app through iTunes or the Google Play store. After downloading and running the app, select “Discover San Luis.”
The app didn’t have much information as of Monday. But Sparks said the refuge will start updating the app as part of the semicentennial celebration.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
