California climate change symposium highlights difference between state and federal policy

The day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, state agencies will host the California Climate Change Symposium 2017 to share the latest research on the impacts of climate change on the state.
The symposium, held at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento, is intended to inform state policies. It’s hosted by the the California Natural Resources Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and demonstrates the difference between California’s aggressive environmental policies and what we know so far about the Trump administration.
Before running for president, Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax, and later said he was joking. In a statement on the White House website detailing “An America First Energy Plan,” Trump vowed to eliminate an Obama administration plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions at power plants.
The Trump administration has also instituted a temporary “media blackout” at the Environmental Protection Agency, barring staff from issuing press releases, blog updates or posting on social media accounts, according to the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jerry Brown hailed California as “a world leader in the fight against climate change” and said “we cannot fall back and give in to the climate denier” in his State of the State address Tuesday.
“We can do much on our own and we can join with others – other states and provinces and even countries, to stop the dangerous rise in climate pollution,” Brown said. “And we will.”
The two-day symposium begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WORTH REPEATING: “Trash is trash. We’ve got to clean it up.” – Sen. Jim Beall, chair of the Senate Transportation and Housing Committee, saying “people are embarrassed” by the amount of trash on the state’s roadways
UNDOCUMENTED: The UC Board of Regents is gathering for the first of a two-day meeting Wednesday at UCSF Mission Bay. UC President Janet Napolitano has been a strong advocate for undocumented youth and called on the Trump administration to protect young people brought to the United State as children from deportation. She pledged to continue to admit undocumented students, treat undocumented patients at health centers and bar campus police from assisting outside authorities investigating immigration violations. The board is expected to hear an update from a work group tasked with ensuring that the university system continues to provide equal access to undocumented students despite looming federal policy.
NO HIKE: Assembly Republicans are pressuring the UC Board of Regents to halt a proposed tuition and student services fee increase. Assemblymembers Kevin Kiley, Catharine Baker, Phillip Chen, James Gallagher and Tom Lackey will gather on the north steps of the Capitol at 11 a.m. to discuss their opposition to the tuition hike, which the UC Board of Regents is expected to vote on Thursday.
