Woman honored by Merced group last week loses cancer battle

Last week, more than 100 people packed into Bella Luna Bistro & Bar to honor Jennifer Baxter and raise money for her medical care through the local group Helping One Woman.
Five days later, the 25-year-old woman was gone. Baxter, who was the most recent beneficiary of the private organization’s monthly dinner, died Monday after battling cancer.
Attendees of the HOW events raise money to support one local woman in need of assistance. They pay for dinner, give a monetary gift and buy tickets for a prize drawing. At the end of the night, all of the proceeds go to the honoree. Attendees nominate and sponsor women to benefit from the fundraisers, with honorees selected randomly.
The Jan. 18 event honoring Baxter was one of the largest ever for the Merced HOW group, said Tammy Johnson, one of the organizers.
Baxter, who was nominated by her cousin, Dana Bautista, was diagnosed with a rare intestinal cancer in April 2015. She underwent chemotherapy at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center Mission Bay before entering an immunotherapy trial in February 2016 that didn’t go as planned.
In August, doctors found two cancer lesions on her brain were causing paralysis in her leg. She underwent radiation treatment and was discharged from the hospital in September.
Most recently, Baxter returned to UCSF Medical Center because the cancer was growing. She underwent surgery for a stent to be inserted so food could pass to her stomach.
“Throughout her battle with cancer, and with her options narrowing quickly and significantly, Jennifer has had a fantastic spirit and strength that amazes all those that know and lover her,” Bautista said in her nomination to HOW. “She always puts her best foot forward (with) a smile on her face.”
Baxter spent her childhood at Fort Ord and in Germany – her father was in the Army. She graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2009. She worked in after-school programs at Hoover Middle School and Burbank Elementary.
Catherine Pamer, the after-school program supervisor who worked with Baxter, said Baxter brought her creative talents to the program. When the program was working on a technology theme, Baxter came up with the idea of creating a “tech museum” with her father’s old typewriters and rotary phones.
“She was always thinking of ways to take and make the lessons more fun,” Pamer said. “She was a ball full of joy.”
Baxter also worked as a manicurist at Salon on the Square.
She was planning a wedding to her fiancé, Jake Valencia, for Thanksgiving.
Her father, Paul Baxter, said she used her diagnosis to raise awareness for genetic testing. It’s helped her immediate and distant family members become aware of medical conditions and take preventive measures.
He called the Merced HOW group a “fabulous thing to help ladies in Merced,” and encouraged others to get involved.
Johnson said HOW is a way to show the number of caring people in the community.
“It just goes to show that when people realize what’s going on, the people around them actually care,” she said. “I don’t think we have enough opportunities to learn about what’s going on with other people.”
Bautista said the willingness of strangers to provide support was “awesome.”
“It’s great knowing there’s people out there who are willing to come out and show support, both financially and emotionally,” she said.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
