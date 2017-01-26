Los Banos City Council hires strategist to recruit, retain business

A retail strategist will help Los Banos city leaders identify areas of economic strengths and weaknesses to help attract businesses.
The City Council unanimously voted last week to approve a $50,000 per year contract for a maximum of three years with Texas-based Buxton Co. to provide retail recruitment and relationship services.
Buxton, a retail strategist, will use demographic analysis to identify key businesses that would be a best fit for the city.
That includes finding economic areas of “leakage,” where there is an increased demand for a store, restaurant or other business.
“I like the fact that this is not just bringing new business to town, it’s also not trouncing business (already) here,” Mayor Mike Villalta said at the Jan. 18 council meeting.
Buxton will also help the city in making pitches to retailers, brokers and developers and building links between the city and developers.
The firm will give the city access to a database of real-time information that can be used to help existing businesses in the city as well.
“I want Costco,” Councilman Scott Silveira said, adding that the study should show whether “Costco wants us or not.”
Lisa McKay, a vice president of Buxton, told the council that retailers’ expansion strategies are typically set two years out, making the recruitment a multiyear process.
Buxton was selected by a three-member panel as the preferred retail strategist after the city put out requests for proposal. The panel included City Manager Alex Terrazas, Community and Economic Development Director Stacy Souza Elms, and Los Banos Chamber of Commerce Director Bertha Faria.
While the chamber will help disseminate information and data to its member businesses, the city will make most of the Buxton data publicly available, Souza Elms said.
The only information not available will be the retail matches that Buxton makes for the city, which is confidential so other municipalities “don’t say we don’t need to hire our own strategist because we can use Los Banos’ data,” Souza Elms said.
