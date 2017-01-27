UPMC mold transplant lawsuits now targeting linen firm, too

An attorney for the families of two organ transplant patients who are blaming their deaths on a mold outbreak at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is now also targeting the hospital network's linen vendor.
A spokesperson for that firm, Paris Companies, of DuBois, didn't immediately comment on the new allegations.
They're based on an internal report published in May that UPMC turned over to the plaintiffs' attorneys. The report says an expert hired by UPMC found mold on the linen plant's roof near dryer exhausts and intakes last February.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to pinpoint a cause of the deaths, but says it will review the expert's report.
UPMC says it's continuing to cooperate with that review and still uses Paris linens.
The plaintiffs' attorney says the report's findings are staggering.
