Fatal collision involving school bus shuts down roads near Stevinson

One person is dead following an early-morning, head-on crash between a school bus and van near Stevinson, California Highway Patrol reported.
A Student First bus contracted with Merced County Office of Education was headed southbound on Highway 165 at about 55 mph when a GMC Safari headed northbound turned into the bus’ lane, said CHP Officer Dean Emehiser. The two vehicles collided head on about 6:25 a.m. just south of Highway 140.
The van was traveling between 55 and 65 mph. The driver was the sole occupant of the van and died at the scene, Emehiser said.
The bus was not carrying any students at the time of the crash and was headed toward Los Banos, Nathan Quevedo, a spokesman for MCOE, said.
The bus driver was transported by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emehiser said.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is sending a coroner to the scene to the investigation, Undersheriff Jason Goins said.
Fog did not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, Emehiser said.
Highway 165 will remain closed between Henry Miller Road and Highway 140, the California Department of Transportation reported. Drivers are advised to take an “alternate route,” a spokesman for Caltrans said.
