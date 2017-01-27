Los Banos to streamline business, permit process with online tool

The process of starting up a new business or getting permits for a home may become much simpler after the city of Los Banos rolls out a new online application this spring.
The city’s Community and Economic Development Department is setting up an online portal with a contractor, OpenCounter, to make it easier for businesses and residents to navigate through the city’s zoning codes and business licensing process.
OpenCounter also will make it easier for the department to handle business and citizen requests, senior planner Stacy Souza Elms said.
“It helps make the process for complex projects easier to understand for citizens who don’t speak land-use jargon,” Souza Elms said. “It breaks (city code) down to what the common person can understand.”
The portal will guide users through a process by asking questions. As a user answers, a unique report is generated that details what zoning information the user needs, what permits are required and what fees need to be paid to the city or outside agencies.
“It’s a full-time job for somebody,” Souza Elms said about the portal’s service to residents and businesses. “It’s really that counter at City Hall, for people in that preliminary stage.”
The portal will be open at all times, every day. And the data will be available to city staff to provide any help users might need, even if those users haven’t completed an application.
Souza Elms said OpenCounter is in the process of integrating the city’s codes, ordinances and permit structure. The portal likely will be available for use at the end of April, or in May.
OpenCounter Enterprises was hired by the city in December on a maximum three-year contract not to exceed $32,000. Funding is to come from the city’s community and economic development budget.
The portal will cost the city $15,000 for the first year’s subscription and implementation. Years two and three will be $8,500 each, but the city can terminate the contract after the first year.
Staff learned about the portal from City Manager Alex Terrazas, who used OpenCounter in his previous post with the town of Truckee, Souza Elms said.
