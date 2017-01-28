Community groups across Vermont receive program grants

The Vermont Community Foundation is helping fund a variety of community programs across the state as varied as parenting programs to helping deliver meals to hospice patients.
The foundation, working with its fund-holders, awarded almost $63,000 in small and inspiring grants to 30 organizations for local projects.
Community Foundation Vice President Jen Peterson says the community-building efforts help maintain a healthy state.
Among the projects being funded:
In Addison County the group Building Bright Futures received $1,500 to support evening programs that provide parents with tools, resources, tips, and expert insight into raising happy and healthy children.
In Rutland County the group Dinners with Love received $1,925 to support the expansion of its work, bringing meals donated by local restaurants and delivered by volunteers to hospice patients and their families.
