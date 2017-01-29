Merced Soccer Academy honors Latino elected officials

With Latino political representation growing in Merced County, the Merced Soccer Academy celebrated newly elected public officials during a dinner to thank them for their efforts and to note their success as an example for up-and-coming generations.
County supervisor for District 1 Rodrigo Espinoza, Livingston Mayor Jim Soria, Livingston City Councilman Arturo Sicairos, and Merced school board members Julio Valadez and Jessica Kazakos were among the dignitaries honored Friday evening.
Children from the soccer academy presented Espinoza and Soria, who both won election in November, with medals as a show of appreciation for their efforts.
“We wanted to thank them, more than anything, for all they do, and to let them know we’re proud of them,” said Fernando Aguilera, director of the soccer academy.
Aguilera noted the dinner was the first in memory in which an organization honored Latino elected officials in Merced County, following traditions that Portuguese American and Italian American groups have established to acknowledge their contributions to the community.
Latinos also want to contribute, he said.
“We want to be part of the betterment of the community, not just for Latinos, but for everyone,” Aguilera said.
More than 58 percent of Merced County residents – more than 150,000 people – are Hispanic or Latino, according to 2015 census figures. More than half of county residents are either from Mexico or descended from Mexican immigrants.
Yet few Latinos have won public office, a situation that prompted the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in 2014 to urge the city of Merced to allow its voters to choose City Council members by district rather than at-large.
In November, the first district election for council seats saw Anthony Martinez win to represent the city’s District 1, which includes much of predominantly Latino neighborhoods in south Merced.
Espinoza, former mayor of Livingston, is believed to be the first Mexican immigrant to win election to the county Board of Supervisors.
Aguilera said it’s especially important for young Latinos to see people from similar backgrounds achieving success and helping make important decisions for the community.
“Latinos always think we’re just workers. We never think that we can be in charge,” he said in an interview.
It was a message also behind Soria’s comments. He told the group: “I grew up here and worked in the fields, and if someone had told me, ‘One day, you’re going to be the mayor of Livingston,’ I would have said, ‘Yeah, right.’ ”
Several players from the soccer academy were on hand to serve dinner to the crowd gathered at the Stephen Leonard Park community center.
Aguilera’s fellow coach Martin Castaneda said it was important for young people to see there are pathways to lead them away from the problems of drugs or gangs.
During his years as a coach, Aguilera said he has had to challenge parents to allow their children to pursue higher education and careers that will allow them to be more than “cheap labor.”
“We want to tell the youth that we can also be patrones (bosses), political leaders and people who make important decisions,” he said.
“We want them to know: Si, se puede,” he said, meaning, “Yes, we can.”
