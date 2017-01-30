News

January 30, 2017 8:59 AM

Highway 59 open this morning, Caltrans says

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

After being closed for nearly three weeks from flooding, Highway 59 was reopened on Monday, the California Department of Transportation reported.

The main connecting junction between Merced and Los Banos was first closed Jan. 9 after storms caused Mariposa Creek to flood.

About six miles of the road was closed to motorists, from Rahilly Road to McNamara Road. Drivers were rerouted to Reilly Road to Healy Road to Sandy Mush Road.

As storms continued to pound down on the region, Caltrans officials said the road would be closed indefinitely until water in the creek receded to a safe level and posed no risks.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos