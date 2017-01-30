Highway 59 open this morning, Caltrans says

After being closed for nearly three weeks from flooding, Highway 59 was reopened on Monday, the California Department of Transportation reported.
The main connecting junction between Merced and Los Banos was first closed Jan. 9 after storms caused Mariposa Creek to flood.
About six miles of the road was closed to motorists, from Rahilly Road to McNamara Road. Drivers were rerouted to Reilly Road to Healy Road to Sandy Mush Road.
As storms continued to pound down on the region, Caltrans officials said the road would be closed indefinitely until water in the creek receded to a safe level and posed no risks.
