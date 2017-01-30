Denham steps carefully in criticizing Trump’s travel ban

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock did not openly criticize Donald Trump for the president’s travel ban that caused waves of protests across the country over the weekend. But he did seem to show weariness over Trump’s use of executive orders.
According to a McClatchy D.C. story, many Republicans were skeptical and concerned about Trump’s executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Denham, who has not said much about his support for Trump, seemed to criticize the new president in a Facebook post on Sunday: “The safety and security of our communities always come first, but the way this recent executive order is playing out has created a lot of uncertainty and unintended consequences. As we have seen with previous administrations, EOs are not the way to resolve ongoing problems.”
But like most Congressional Republicans, the McClatchy report said, Denham “stepped carefully against President Donald Trump, criticizing his immigration order but stopping far short of signaling legislative action that might reverse it.”
The post on Denham’s Facebook page, seen below, drew more than 100 comments within a day.
