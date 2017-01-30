Delhi warehouse goes up in flames

Merced County Firefighters worked to put out a major warehouse fire in Delhi on Monday morning, fire officials reported.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Hinton Avenue before 8 a.m and found a commercial warehouse engulfed in flames with billowing smoke, Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said.
The 10,000 square-foot warehouse was used as storage for about 2.5 million feet of irrigation drip line, he said.
No one was injured, and firefighters are investigating the cause.
The fire was contained before noon, but firefighters planned to mop up the rubble into the afternoon.
In total, 30 firefighters, four engines and four water tenders were used to put out the blaze, Rahn said.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
