Walkers, runners keep teacher’s memory alive with annual Mog-Jog

Participants in the annual Mog-Jog 5K Walk/Run turned out in chilly temperatures over the weekend to honor a former teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School and raise money for leukemia research.
The event honors Brenda Mognis, a first-grade teacher who died of leukemia in 2009.
Money raised from the event supports the Brenda Mognis Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance for the school’s students, in keeping with a longtime dream of the teacher, said Marianne Daughdrill, the school’s director of admissions and development.
The fundraiser began with Mognis, who taught first grade at St. Paul’s for more than 15 years, as a means to pay for her bone-marrow transplant.
“We want to keep her memory alive, and I know it’s a dream she would be so happy to see,” Daughdrill said.
