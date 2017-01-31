Lawmakers consider medical vans to help Hawaii homeless

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'