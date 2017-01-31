Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

President Donald Trump signed and executive action at the Pentagon on Friday, tightening the United States' refugee and visa policies. Credit: C-SPAN

Merced gearing up for weekend storms

On Friday, city of Merced officials issued a warning in advance of the storm, saying that the area is expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain and gusts of wind up to 30 mph this weekend. In Merced, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning, officials said in a news release. Cassondra Garcia and her family went to the McKee fire station Friday afternoon to fill sand bags. Garcia remembers in 2006 when the Beachwood-Franklin area experienced major flooding and said a park in the neighborhood was completely flooded. Video by Michelle Morgante

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."

