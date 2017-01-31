Chukchansi will move tribal programs from Fresno to Oakhurst

Chukchansi tribal officials intend to move their headquarters to Oakhurst from the site in northwest Fresno.
The tribe moved to Fresno when it broke into factions and groups separated into different locations.
In March 2013, one faction moved to a Palm and Nees avenues office building. That site has remained a tribal headquarters site.
4.5
Acres bought for new Chukchansi tribal offices.
Tribe officials said Tuesday that their move to 4.5 acres at 49260 Chapel Hill Drive will put tribal offices in closer proximity to tribe members. The site is proposed for health, tribal housing and educational programs.
Tribal Chairwoman Claudia Gonzales said tribal officials have wanted to move the tribe’s offices closer to tribal members’ homes and Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
