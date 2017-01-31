New York pumps up gambling treatment as it expands gambling

Thousands of new slot machines and table games debuting this month as part of New York state's casino growth spurt will bring millions of dollars more to help problem gamblers.
The openings of the del Lago Resort & Casino in the Finger Lakes on Wednesday and Schenectady's Rivers Casino and Resort next week will pump money into state treatment and awareness programs. The money comes from $500 annual licensing fees assessed on each slot machine and table game.
Those fees were part of the law that authorized four new upstate New York casinos. Earmarking funds specifically for problem gambling is new for the state. The fees should eventually add about $3.3 million a year to state gambling treatment programs.
