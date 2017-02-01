Los Banos family have hope of ‘achieving the American Dream,’ Costa says

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday to speak about Ahmed Ali of Los Banos, who has been working to bring his12-year-old daughter, Eman, out of their native Yemen and join the rest of their family in Merced County. Ali and the girl have been in the east African country of Djibouti after an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Friday prevented the girl from traveling to the U.S. despite having been granted an immigrant visa. Video courtesy of Office of U.S. Rep. Jim Costa