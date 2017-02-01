Los Banos family have hope of ‘achieving the American Dream,’ Costa says

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday to speak about Ahmed Ali of Los Banos, who has been working to bring his12-year-old daughter, Eman, out of their native Yemen and join the rest of their family in Merced County. Ali and the girl have been in the east African country of Djibouti after an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Friday prevented the girl from traveling to the U.S. despite having been granted an immigrant visa. Video courtesy of Office of U.S. Rep. Jim Costa

Merced gearing up for weekend storms

On Friday, city of Merced officials issued a warning in advance of the storm, saying that the area is expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain and gusts of wind up to 30 mph this weekend. In Merced, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning, officials said in a news release. Cassondra Garcia and her family went to the McKee fire station Friday afternoon to fill sand bags. Garcia remembers in 2006 when the Beachwood-Franklin area experienced major flooding and said a park in the neighborhood was completely flooded. Video by Michelle Morgante

