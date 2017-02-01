Protesters rally at Nunes’ Clovis office to criticize his support of Trump refugee orders

1:58 Iowa State-bound Kamilo Tongamoa on his signing Pause

2:38 National Signing Day at Merced High

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:45 Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston